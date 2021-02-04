Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Trading 9.7% Higher This Week

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $5.22 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can now be bought for about $20.10 or 0.00053491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00055879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00140162 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00064702 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00239632 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 85.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00076172 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00039995 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 259,446 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

