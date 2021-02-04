Mirrored Netflix 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $76,741.00 (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored Netflix token can currently be bought for $645.66 or 0.01742889 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and approximately $76,741.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00053551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00153102 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00087928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00064851 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.32 or 0.00241096 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00041774 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Token Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 8,186 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Netflix Token Trading

Mirrored Netflix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.