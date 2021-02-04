Mirrored ProShares VIX Achieves Market Cap of $4.58 Million (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be purchased for $18.31 or 0.00049224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $4.58 million and $263,134.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00054972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00151950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00089841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00065293 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00240027 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00042278 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 250,423 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Trading

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

