Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Market Cap Hits $5.29 Million

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and $212,193.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 16% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Tesla token can currently be bought for $1,010.69 or 0.02714865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00054975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00152055 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00086855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00065617 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00240192 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00041941 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Token Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 5,236 tokens. Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Tesla Token Trading

Mirrored Tesla can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

