Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Reaches $43.23 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $5.38 million and $179,413.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can now be purchased for about $43.23 or 0.00117596 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00054339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00155042 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00086625 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00065740 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00242852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00042319 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 124,422 tokens. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

