Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVO. Zacks Investment Research raised Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of AVO stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. Mission Produce has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $20.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mission Produce will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

