Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) (LON:MAB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $193.08

Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) (LON:MAB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $193.08 and traded as high as $322.00. Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) shares last traded at $321.00, with a volume of 892,837 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 278.57 ($3.64).

The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 253.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 193.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

