Mitek Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,821 put options on the company. This is an increase of 890% compared to the average volume of 184 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,247. The stock has a market cap of $660.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.17 and a beta of 0.32. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 31,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $431,769.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,393.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 24,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $299,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,601 shares in the company, valued at $835,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 364,297 shares of company stock worth $5,205,227 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 111,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 43,186 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 1,018.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MITK. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Maxim Group began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.