Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (MIG4.L) (LON:MIG4) Shares Down 3.6%

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (MIG4.L) (LON:MIG4)’s share price fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 66.50 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.87). 26,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 11,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.90).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 68.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 62.28. The company has a market capitalization of £44.61 million and a PE ratio of 7.64.

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (MIG4.L) Company Profile (LON:MIG4)

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT Plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s objective is to provide investors with a regular income stream by way of tax-free dividends and to generate capital growth through portfolio realizations, which can be distributed by way of additional tax-free dividends, while continuing at all times to qualify as a VCT.

