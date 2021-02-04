Modern Investment Coin Trading Down 48.7% This Week (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 40.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 48.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $274,417.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00022904 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 58.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006661 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 99.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001539 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 241.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 3,051,227 coins and its circulating supply is 2,262,496 coins. The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

