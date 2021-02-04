Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several brokerages have commented on MWK. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MWK opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mohawk Group has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $33.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.04 million, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 4.78.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. The business had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.96 million. Analysts expect that Mohawk Group will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWK. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

