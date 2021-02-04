Mohawk Industries (MHK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Mohawk Industries to post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MHK opened at $148.40 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $153.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MHK. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.43.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $7,185,485.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,900.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,256 shares of company stock worth $8,625,354. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.