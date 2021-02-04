Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price objective upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.75% from the company’s previous close.

TAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

TAP stock opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.0% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

