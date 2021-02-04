Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TAP opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.95. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.94.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $152,574.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TAP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.64.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

