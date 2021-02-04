MonaCoin (MONA) 1-Day Volume Tops $6.53 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 4th. MonaCoin has a market cap of $105.89 million and approximately $6.53 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00004366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,900.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,599.57 or 0.04334789 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.34 or 0.00396588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $421.71 or 0.01142812 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.00 or 0.00482365 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.81 or 0.00405971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00249606 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00020753 BTC.

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

MonaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

