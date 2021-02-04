Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,996 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.05% of Mondelez International worth $44,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.99. The company had a trading volume of 366,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,459,302. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.88. The stock has a market cap of $80.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.44.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

