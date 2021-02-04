Monero Classic Trading 14.2% Lower This Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $12,995.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.71 or 0.00403049 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

