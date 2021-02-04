MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 185.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total value of $149,764.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.01, for a total transaction of $12,110,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,242,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,995 shares of company stock worth $44,269,646. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB stock traded up $3.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $399.77. The company had a trading volume of 14,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,912. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $419.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $367.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.62 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.50.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

