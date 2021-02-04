Monkey Project 24-Hour Volume Hits $414.00 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 51.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monkey Project has traded 34.8% higher against the dollar. Monkey Project has a market cap of $58,006.46 and approximately $414.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 80.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,934,644 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

