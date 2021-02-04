Monolith (TKN) Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Monolith coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monolith has a market capitalization of $10.96 million and $110,215.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00065667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $490.99 or 0.01327880 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00055200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005840 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00042857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,959.60 or 0.05299764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00020734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,912,088 coins. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

