Montage Gold Corp. (MAU.V) (CVE:MAU) Shares Gap Down to $0.96

Montage Gold Corp. (MAU.V) (CVE:MAU) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.96, but opened at $0.90. Montage Gold Corp. (MAU.V) shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 17,501 shares traded.

MAU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on Montage Gold Corp. (MAU.V) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Montage Gold Corp. (MAU.V) in a report on Monday, January 4th.

About Montage Gold Corp. (MAU.V) (CVE:MAU)

Montage Gold Corp. (TSXV:MAU) is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project ("MGP"), located in northwest CÃ´te d'Ivoire, which hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 52.5Mt grading 0.91 g/t for 1,536koz of gold, based on a 0.5 g/t cutoff grade.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Corp. (MAU.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold Corp. (MAU.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.