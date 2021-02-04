MoonSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $2.24 Million (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $7,442.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MoonSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000430 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.92 or 0.00394976 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000227 BTC.

MoonSwap Token Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 13,923,248 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,901,743 tokens. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi

MoonSwap Token Trading

MoonSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.