MoonSwap Market Cap Hits $2.25 Million (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One MoonSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $24,767.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MoonSwap has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.25 or 0.00397423 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003682 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 13,988,128 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,966,623 tokens. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

MoonSwap Token Trading

MoonSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.