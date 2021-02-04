Moray MacLennan Purchases 561,798 Shares of M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) (LON:SAA) Stock

M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) (LON:SAA) insider Moray MacLennan bought 561,798 shares of M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £500,000.22 ($653,253.49).

Shares of M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) stock opened at GBX 95 ($1.24) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 89.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 67.15. M&C Saatchi plc has a 1 year low of GBX 25.05 ($0.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 106.50 ($1.39). The company has a market capitalization of £109.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) Company Profile

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

