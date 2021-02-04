Moray MacLennan Purchases 561,798 Shares of M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) (LON:SAA) Stock

M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) (LON:SAA) insider Moray MacLennan bought 561,798 shares of M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £500,000.22 ($653,253.49).
Shares of M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) stock opened at GBX 95 ($1.24) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 89.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 67.15. M&C Saatchi plc has a 1 year low of GBX 25.05 ($0.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 106.50 ($1.39). The company has a market capitalization of £109.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) Company Profile
