Morgan Stanley Boosts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $63.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s current price.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.79.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $58.04 on Thursday. eBay has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773 in the last 90 days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in eBay by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 47,139 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in eBay by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 432,692 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $21,743,000 after acquiring an additional 33,266 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

