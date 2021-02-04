Morgan Stanley Raises Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target to $25.00

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.95% from the stock’s current price.

INOV has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Inovalon in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Shares of Inovalon stock opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.80. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,447.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $138,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,879.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,996 shares of company stock worth $302,859 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Inovalon by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,061,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after buying an additional 439,550 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,638,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after buying an additional 175,499 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in Inovalon by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 115,750 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Inovalon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,702,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 323,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 73,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.