Morgan Stanley Raises W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $405.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $401.00 to $405.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $367.00.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $3.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $369.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,411,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

