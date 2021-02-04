Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday. Pareto Securities raised Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Daimler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of DDAIF traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.88. 148,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,142. The company has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a PE ratio of 452.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.25. Daimler has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $78.15.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

