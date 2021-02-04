Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.50 to $8.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.58. The company issued revenue guidance of +7.25% to +8% or $7.415 billion to $8.007 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.01 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 8.50-8.62 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,871. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.79. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $187.49. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners upgraded Motorola Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.80.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

