Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.58 to $1.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of +5.5% to +6% or $1.746 billion to $1.754 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 8.50-8.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Motorola Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.80.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $2.79 on Thursday, hitting $182.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,871. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.