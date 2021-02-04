Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) Trading Up 8.1%

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares traded up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.01. 282,542 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 449,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moxian stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of Moxian as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises.

