MRC Global (MRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MRC Global stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $744.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.55. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MRC Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

