MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $166.99

Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $166.99 and last traded at $166.78, with a volume of 2773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.50.

MSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

In other MSA Safety news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $98,765.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 15,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $2,270,884.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,663,515.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,345,582 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

