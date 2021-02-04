Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Mustang Bio in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.44.

Shares of MBIO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.52. 29,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,254. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.85.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02.

In related news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 21.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,330,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 412,845 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 204.3% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 164,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 110,489 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 254.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 107,879 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. 25.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

