Myovant Sciences (MYOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Myovant Sciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Myovant Sciences stock opened at $23.81 on Thursday. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average is $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.99.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $46,779.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,535.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 146,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,690,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,728 shares of company stock worth $1,676,925. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

MYOV has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.