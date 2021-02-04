Mysterium Market Cap Reaches $7.68 Million (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, Mysterium has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Mysterium token can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $7.68 million and approximately $19,304.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00071118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.19 or 0.01277680 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00057398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $2,276.86 or 0.06109049 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00041938 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00018384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000174 BTC.

MYST is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 tokens. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mysterium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

