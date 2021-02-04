MyWish (WISH) Price Hits $0.63 on Top Exchanges

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One MyWish token can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded 107.6% higher against the dollar. MyWish has a market cap of $6.06 million and $49,691.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00071101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $472.50 or 0.01269201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00056433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,273.76 or 0.06107670 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00041695 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00018409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000174 BTC.

MyWish Token Profile

MyWish is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

