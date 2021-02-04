NAGA (NGC) Price Reaches $0.0531 on Exchanges

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, NAGA has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NAGA token can currently be bought for $0.0531 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NAGA has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $42,695.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00064067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.05 or 0.01144962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005744 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00049228 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00041995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,698.94 or 0.04533744 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00020318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NAGA is a token. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex). In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework. “

Buying and Selling NAGA

