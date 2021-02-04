Name Changing Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.26 Million (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Name Changing Token coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Changing Token has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and $2.26 million worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00069140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $481.51 or 0.01309931 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00057135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,207.66 or 0.06005799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005980 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00042153 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00018593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Name Changing Token

Name Changing Token is a coin. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 34,684,853 coins and its circulating supply is 34,379,071 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PolySwarm is an Ethereum-based threat intelligence (antivirus) marketplace. PolySwarm provides a real-time threat detection ecosystem involving enterprises, consumers, vendors and geographically diverse security experts. NCT is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the PolySwarm ecosystem- “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

Name Changing Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

