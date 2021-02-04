Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (NSCI.V) (CVE:NSCI) Trading Down 2%

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (NSCI.V) (CVE:NSCI)’s share price fell 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.50. 56,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 64,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (NSCI.V) Company Profile (CVE:NSCI)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometers for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. The company sells its instruments in approximately 40 countries. Nanalysis Scientific Corp. was founded in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

