Nano 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $39.21 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Nano has a total market cap of $463.64 million and $39.21 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nano has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $3.48 or 0.00009452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,812.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,615.46 or 0.04388302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.93 or 0.00396420 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.82 or 0.01145849 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.75 or 0.00482856 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.92 or 0.00409962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.88 or 0.00249579 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00021057 BTC.

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org

Nano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

