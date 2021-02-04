NanoFlex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS) Stock Price Up 17.6%

Shares of NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) rose 17.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 358,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 408,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

About NanoFlex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS)

NanoFlex Power Corporation researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses photovoltaic technologies that enable thin film solar products. The company has worldwide license and right to sublicense intellectual property resulting from its sponsored research programs, which have resulted in a portfolio of issued and pending U.S.

