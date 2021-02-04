NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

Several brokerages have commented on NSTG. Cowen upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $73.66 on Thursday. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $81.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.71. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. The company had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $103,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,028.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 10,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $606,877.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,102.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,572 shares of company stock worth $3,703,159. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the third quarter worth $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the third quarter worth $161,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the third quarter worth $232,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

