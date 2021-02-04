Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $145.37

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $145.37 and last traded at $144.91, with a volume of 8928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.16.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Loop Capital raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.03.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.63 and a 200 day moving average of $129.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,894,000 after acquiring an additional 264,862 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,224,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 341,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,931,000 after buying an additional 129,281 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,650,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 174,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,456,000 after buying an additional 113,213 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.