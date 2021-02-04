Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.42

Shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.42 and traded as high as $60.25. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $59.94, with a volume of 11,247 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $246.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.31.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $21.84 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 528.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 12.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 80.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 79.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

