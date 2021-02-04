Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.42

Shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.42 and traded as high as $60.25. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $59.94, with a volume of 11,247 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $246.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.31.
Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $21.84 million for the quarter.
About Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH)
Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.
