National Bank Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a report released on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

KNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

TSE KNT opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.92. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$8.95.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$47.45 million for the quarter.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

