National Bank Financial Comments on Barrick Gold Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a report released on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.19.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alleghany Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 5,005,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,000 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 82.0% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,015,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,126 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,350,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,635,000 after buying an additional 2,500,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,524,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,122,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,669,000 after buying an additional 1,232,840 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

