National Bank Financial Comments on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.75 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) alerts:

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$446.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$472.30 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.13.

TSE IMG opened at C$4.49 on Thursday. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of C$2.00 and a twelve month high of C$7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.08.

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.