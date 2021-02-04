National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Golden Star Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Golden Star Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.25) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Shares of GSS stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $420.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.50. Golden Star Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 36.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,976,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,235 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the third quarter worth $219,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 92.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 309,170 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 346,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 173,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 139.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 828,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 482,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

