National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Golden Star Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Golden Star Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.25) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.58.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 36.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,976,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,235 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the third quarter worth $219,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 92.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 309,170 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 346,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 173,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 139.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 828,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 482,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.97% of the company’s stock.
Golden Star Resources Company Profile
Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.
