National Bank Financial Lowers Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) Price Target to C$76.00

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on L. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$106.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. CIBC dropped their price target on Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$83.00 price target on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$78.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.20.

Get Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:L traded up C$0.47 on Thursday, hitting C$62.27. The company had a trading volume of 118,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.92. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 52-week low of C$59.01 and a 52-week high of C$77.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$63.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$66.81. The company has a market cap of C$21.97 billion and a PE ratio of 22.29.

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$15.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 4.8616155 EPS for the current year.

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.